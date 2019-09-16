'Good on him. He has a point': Plenty of Sunderland fans defend Jack Ross over negativity comments
An angry Jack Ross defended his side’s start to the season, hitting out at negative responses to some showings as an “anchor stopping the club moving forward.”
By James Copley
Monday, 16th September 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated 5 minutes ago
“It’s tiresome and it’s part of the problem at this club. We win 3-1 away from home, and always want to improve on what we do, I just fail to see sometimes what will make people satisfied,” explained Sunderland’s manager. You can read his comments in full here.
Plenty of Black Cats fans took to Twitter to defend the club’s boss, with many others annoyed at Ross’ comments. Here’s how you reacted: