'Good call!': Sunderland fans hail brave Jack Ross team selection against Bolton
Jack Ross has named his Sunderland side to face Bolton Wanderers - with some surprising changes.
The Black Cats have made FOUR switches from the team that drew with Rotherham, as Chris Maguire, Tom Flanagan, Will Grigg and Grant Leadbitter all start.
Marc McNulty, Conor McLaughlin, Dylan McGeouch and Alim Ozturk drop out the side.
And fans had plenty to say about the line-up - here's what they said on social media:
@jpsleightholme7 said: “please explain dropping king oz”
@twangmackem added: “This is griggs opportunity, he needs to take this with both hands today......”
@rossrobson commented: “The lack of options on that bench is frightening”
@sunlunmaddog posted: “That’s what I like to see”
@daveyreid69 added: “Good call starting Grigg”
@richardingman urged: “Calm down and see what happens.”
@ADayy16 tweeted: “If Grigg doesn't score today he has to go in January”
@RamseySAFC posted: “There's going to be absolute bedlam today if Flanagan makes a huge mistake isn't there.”
@Dan1879_SAFC said: “No McNulty??? Big blow that!!”
@MichaelBowers15 commented: “Flanagan has to get back to where he was earlier in last season. Struggled massively recently when he’s played. Fingers crossed”
@Jacka17 tweeted: “Shall we just say not convinced and see how we get on?”
@SAFCSharpy asked: “Why has he taken Ozturk out the starting 11?”
Here’s the Sunderland side in full:
Sunderland AFC XI: McLaughlin; O’Nien, Willis, Flanagan, Hume; McGeady, Gooch, Dobson, Leadbitter; Maguire, Grigg
Sunderland AFC subs: Burge, McLaughlin, Ozturk, Power, Embleton, Wyke, McGeouch