Ex-Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce

While Evans has only managed at the home of the Black Cats once, he has been a regular visitor in recent years.

Indeed, many of those visits came thanks to Allardyce – who kindly offered the former Rotherham and Leeds United boss the chance to observe Sunderland while he was manager of the club.

Such visits proved crucial for Evans as he built his managerial career, and serve to showcase the classy nature of Allardyce – and Sunderland fans are sure to love the fact they had such a highly-regarded man in charge of their club.

Now, the Gillingham boss admits he is excited to return to a ‘brilliant’ stadium for Saturday’s FA Cup tie.

“Going to the Stadium of Light is great any time,” he said, speaking to Kent Online.

“I’ve been to watch under-23 games and that over the years. It’s always a brilliant place to go.

“I was very fortunate when big Sam (Allardyce) was the manager to be invited up there a few times as his guest.

“Peterborough are the only team I have taken there. We drew but should have won!”

There was little excitement on Wearside when the Gills were pulled out of the hat during the first round draw, and Evans was similarly underwhelmed – admitting that the draw is a ‘tough’ one for his side.

And he expects the Black Cats to name a strong side at the Stadium of Light, as they look to better their run to the second round of the competition last season.

“Immediately after the draw you think, ‘wow, tough’,” admitted Evans.

“Everyone outside of Gillingham will be thinking we’re going to go out. We will be big underdogs.

“They have got back to a good bit of form under Phil Parkinson. They will be at full strength I am sure.

“They will be as eager to win as we are and it will be keenly contested.”