'Get Keano there!': Sunderland fans offer their suggestions for the next Newcastle United manager

Newcastle United have revealed that Rafa Benitez will be leaving the club – and Sunderland fans couldn’t resist joining the social media debate.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 17:06
Sunderland fans have offered their take on the Newcastle United managerial situation

Benitez will leave St James’s Park on June 30, leaving the Magpies searching for a new manager with pre-season on the horizon.

And Sunderland fans were quick to offer their own views on the news, and took to social media.

Here’s the best of their reactions:

@sandancer12 said: “Looks like MOTD is gonna be fun again next season.”

@TM_PDX suggested: “Roy Keane?”

@john_the_hawk added: “As I said last week Lee Bowyer will get it”

@ShieldsMPSAFC argued: “It's been coming for the past 12 months. No real surprise. He always sees out his contract.”

@Phillip_RJ89 joked: “Rafa the Gaffa, the Geordie Messiah, is gone!”

@blackcatkw posted: “Moysie is available”

@kosmos1867 tweeted: “Get keano there to finish job”