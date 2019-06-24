'Get Keano there!': Sunderland fans offer their suggestions for the next Newcastle United manager
Newcastle United have revealed that Rafa Benitez will be leaving the club – and Sunderland fans couldn’t resist joining the social media debate.
Benitez will leave St James’s Park on June 30, leaving the Magpies searching for a new manager with pre-season on the horizon.
And Sunderland fans were quick to offer their own views on the news, and took to social media.
Here’s the best of their reactions:
@sandancer12 said: “Looks like MOTD is gonna be fun again next season.”
@TM_PDX suggested: “Roy Keane?”
@john_the_hawk added: “As I said last week Lee Bowyer will get it”
@ShieldsMPSAFC argued: “It's been coming for the past 12 months. No real surprise. He always sees out his contract.”
@Phillip_RJ89 joked: “Rafa the Gaffa, the Geordie Messiah, is gone!”
@blackcatkw posted: “Moysie is available”
@kosmos1867 tweeted: “Get keano there to finish job”