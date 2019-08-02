George Honeyman has this emotional message for Sunderland staff and supporters as exit is confirmed
George Honeyman says he will be ‘forever in Sunderland’s debt’ after completing a move to Hull City.
Honeyman has signed a three-year deal to join Grant McCann’s side ahead of the new campaign.
It brings to an end a 15-year association with the club, with the midfielder taking the captain’s armband last year and leading the club out twice at Wembley.
He made just under 100 senior appearances for the Black Cats.
“Sunderland AFC has been home for over a decade, and I will forever be in the club’s debt for providing me with the opportunities they have,” he said.
“The club has shaped me as a player and as a person, and they are the reason I have been able to live out my lifelong dream of becoming a professional footballer. Sunderland will always be my club, and I will continue to follow it as a supporter for the rest of my life.
“From the academy coaches to the first-team management, and everyone in between, and to the supporters who always backed me throughout the highs and lows, thank you.”
On his move to Hull City, he added: “I’m absolutely delighted to be here. It’s been a bit of whirlwind couple of days and everything has happened so quickly but I’m just glad that everything is done and dusted.
“I’m so happy to be a Hull City player – it’s a great club. It’s a fresh challenge for me but I’m looking forward to something new and exciting and I just can’t wait to get started now.”