George Dobson netted his first Sunderland goal at Burnley

A training ground corner routine executed to perfection.

A calm and composed finished through a crowd of bodies, beating a former England international.

The roar of 1,000 travelling fans as they realise what seemed impossible only minutes before was becoming a reality.

It was no doubt a dream scenario for the midfielder as he opened his account for the Black Cats at Burnley, but he was quickly brought down to earth thanks to Luke O’Nien’s rather unconventional means of celebration.

Not that Dobson would let that take away from a special moment - and one which fuelled a desire for more of the same.

”It was unbelievable,” he said.

“The feeling was just ridiculous. I didn't know what to do.

“Luke knocked me into the advertising board head first!

“But it was just a fantastic feeling and I loved every minute of it.

“It's been a bit of a funny one because my finishing all week in training had been horrible.

“I hadn't stopped missing the target, but that's the way the cookie crumbles sometimes.

“The feeling of scoring a goal in front of the fans and celebrating was up there with one of the best moments I've had so far and hopefully I can have many more.

“It was unbelievable, the amount of fans that travelled, they could have stayed at home so to win the game in front of them and beat a Premier League team was a fantastic feeling and I just want more and more of that.”

While Dobson’s goal was naturally one that carried great significance for himself, it was one which completed a remarkable turnaround for his new side.

Trailing 1-0 after half an hour, Sunderland could have rolled over. After all, the Carabao Cup is not the Black Cats’ main priority this term.

But Dobson insists his side were geared-up to win, with the comeback only emphasising the spirit among the ranks.

“Before the game people were saying to us it was a free hit but we weren't coming to Burnley thinking like that,” admitted the midfielder.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We saw it as a good opportunity to play on a very good pitch against very good players and to win. We did that, which was brilliant.

“We've come down from 1-0 down to a Premier League team and we turned it around in quite emphatic fashion.

“It was one of those where after going 1-0 down we just had to stay in the game and for the next ten minutes make sure we didn't make any more silly mistakes. You just give yourself the best possible chance.

“We got a little bit of luck with Griggy's goal and the way it fell to him but in the second half the boys were brilliant to a man and thoroughly deserved the win.

“I think that shows where the confidence is at with all the boys and we're now just looking forward to the next one,” he continued.

“It's a huge one at Peterborough who've got some very good players and a very good team so it will be a tough game but it's one we're ready for and hopefully going into the international break in a good position with our unbeaten start still intact.”

That victory in the North West extended Sunderland’s unbeaten start to the season, with Dobson explaining how a feel-good factor is sweeping across the squad - and isn’t only benefiting those taking to the field.

“Seven games this season and we're still unbeaten – that shows the momentum building not just with the team but the squad,” he claimed.

“There were a lot of changes on Wednesday and I think that just shows the strength in depth we have as a squad, especially for a League One team.”

Dobson’s showing at Turf Moor will no doubt have propelled him into the manager’s thoughts ahead of the trip to Peterborough this afternoon, with the midfielder hoping to make his impact felt.

“Everyone's ready to play and for players like myself it was a great chance to try and impress the gaffer and hopefully I did that.

“I just want to try and get on the pitch as much as I can and keep trying to prove myself to the fans and the staff, and to my team-mates.”

And should Dobson be handed a start at the Weston Homes Stadium he looks set to be roared on by another bumper Sunderland backing - who will no doubt continue the ‘unbelievable’ support which left the midfielder in awe at Burnley.

“The fans are fantastic,” he added.

“Just from watching football last season I could see the fans they had at home, the fans they took to Wembley.

“They're a huge football club with an unbelievable fanbase, one that shouldn't be in this league so we're all pulling together as a squad and a team to go in the right direction and hopefully we'll continue the confidence we all have.