George Dobson has revealed the latest on his Sunderland fitness situation

The 21-year-old was left out of much of former club Walsall’s build-up to the new campaign, as he trained with the Saddlers’ youth team after raising his desire to leave the club.

But the midfielder says he’ll be able to feature against Oxford United on Saturday should be he selected - and has revealed how the adrenaline of playing in front of one of the biggest crowds of his career will prove a big motivating factor, even when the legs begin to grow heavy.

“I just did as much as I could, extra running and things like that to put yourself in the best possible shape you can.,” said Dobson of his restricted preparation for the new season.

I’m naturally a fit person anyway so I can hopefully get into the full swing of it.

“I’ll be ready if the manager wants me on Saturday.

“Playing in the first game of the season for Sunderland, if I’m used, if I’m not used I’ll definitely be ready and the adrenaline of playing in front of such a huge crowd will get you through anything.

“I’m just looking forward to the season starting.”

Dobson was a long-term target for Jack Ross, after impressing against the Black Cats for Walsall last season.

And his memories of playing in front of the Stadium of Light faithful left the former West Ham trainee desperate to make the move - and saw him frantically checking his mobile phone throughout the summer.

“It was one of them where you were checking your phone every five minutes of the day hoping that the call’s going to come saying something’s happened,” he admitted.

“At times I felt it might not happen but when I finally found out it was going through I was delighted.

“The size of the football club, when you’re a young player these are the sort of crowds you dream of playing in front of.