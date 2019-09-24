George Dobson delivers honest assessment of Sunderland form and has this message for teammates
Sunderland, fifth in League One and with only five points from their last four games, have been criticised by their own supporters in recent weeks with Jack Ross coming under fire.
And after drawing 1-1 against Rotherham United and Bolton Wanderers in their last two matches with underwhelming performances, midfielder George Dobson has delivered an honest assessment of the current form.
‘Must do better’ the clear message ahead of the trip to Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday and the home game against MK Dons Saturday.
“Two draws haven’t been good enough in terms of the results and performances,” said Dobson.
“We need to get back in and make sure next time we go out onto the pitch we are better for ninety minutes.
“Football is a game of fine margins. If you don’t take your chances you get punished.”
21-year-old Dobson, signed from Wallsall, has impressed and his refreshing honesty will no doubt further endear him to supporters.
When questioned on how Ross’ side can improve, he honed in on the importance of taking chances.
“They had one or two sniffs in the first half and then scored from a set play. After that we had numerous chances to not just equalise but win the game. We didn’t at the end of the day and the result isn’t good enough.
“We have to work on that and make sure we rectify it. You never know how things are going to work out and that point might turn out to be a very important one come the end of the season.”