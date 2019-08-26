Gary Rowell: Saturday was the perfect Sunderland day with a win, hat-trick hero and prospective investors watching on

Results wise, Sunderland are certainly on fire after that stuttering opening two games, they have turned it round magnificently with four consecutive wins now but if you are going to be picky, the performances have not always been great, although I have no complaints with their efforts against Wimbledon and if you are going to be extremely picky, we still can’t keep a clean sheet.

However, those two things apart, everything else is positive.

Sunderland played well the first 30 minutes against Wimbledon and deserved their lead but switched off just before half-time and paid the price but they came out determined in the second half, went up a gear and there was only going to be one winner.

Sunderland's Chris Maguire celebrates his goal.

I know it was only a win against a team that is struggling and we can’t get ahead of ourselves but credit where it is due, it is just a few weeks ago the pressure was well and truly on but the players and manager have been strong to get things moving in the right direction again.

The stand-out performer against the Dons was obviously Chris Maguire but Charlie Wyke was a great foil and I would like to give young Denver Hume some credit.

He was out-of-sorts early in the campaign but I thought he was on it from the start on Saturday and I love seeing young, local players enjoying themselves and performing well.

Saturday was one of those days were it is great to be a Sunderland fan.