Gareth Ainsworth opens up on Sunderland interest and why he's happy powering Wycombe's surprise promotion charge

Ainsworth’s side have been the surprise package in League One this season, currently sitting second in the table.

That has seen Ainsworth’s reputation soar and he was a frontrunner for the vacancy on Wearside after the departure of Jack Ross.

Sunderland eventually opted for Phil Parkinson and Ainsworth says he believes staying at Adams Park is the best thing for his career.

The club have are in the process of being taken over by US businessman Rob Couhig, who has allowed AInsworth to make a number of eye-catching signings.

The likes of Fred Onyedinma, Rolando Aarons and Paul Smyth have powered a remarkable run of results that see the Chairboys eight points clear of the Black Cats, having played one game more.

Millwall were also interested in Ainsworth after club legend Neil Harris departed, but subsequently appointed Gary Rowett to the vacancy.

“It made me think,” Ainsworth told the Sky Sports EFL podcast.

“It’s probably the first time, there’s been sniffs in the past, links with other clubs, especially in the early years.

“This really seriously made me think about what I’ve got, you have managers that seem to move quite a bit, I thought, take stock of what you have got.

“What I’ve got is really good. We’re happy, we’re settled and there’s a lot to be said for that.

“The grass being greener, yes financially it can be sometimes, but the club’s got to be right, it’s got to be the right move for me and my family.

“Of course, finance comes into it, I’m an honest guy and I’m not going to say it wouldn’t do. But it’d have to be something super special to leave this place.

“Wycombe is a good place to be, everything is mine, I’m in control of a lot and the new investors have assured me that’s going to stay the same.