Former Sunderland youngster Connor Shields receives several full-time contract offers
Former Sunderland youngster Connor Shields admits he has a big decision to make – having attracted heavy interest since leaving the Stadium of Light.
Shields, who failed to make a first-team appearance during his time on Wearside, was released last month after his 18-month contract came to an end.
And having impressed during a loan spell at Alloa last season, the striker is now fielding enquiries from across the UK ahead of his next move.
Dunfermline, Derry City, York City and Aldershot have all been credited with an interest in the 21-year-old who, while keeping his options open, wants to remain in full-time football.
“I’m looking to stay full-time,“ he admitted, speaking to the Airdrie and Coatbridge Advertiser. “I have got options in Scotland, in England and Ireland and they are all in full-time football.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
“I have spoken to a few teams and a few managers. Now I just need to make sure I pick the right team and get settled in full-time football.”
And wherever he finds himself next season, Shields feels he will be a better player for his time at Sunderland – despite some initial challenges.
“It was a really big change to go from part-time football at Albion Rovers to full-time with a big club like Sunderland,” he admitted.
“I didn’t get that pre-season of full-time football, and although I was playing I think that didn’t help me in my first season. Getting to play around the first team was a great experience though. I really think I have grown as a player.”