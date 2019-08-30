Former Sunderland midfielder David Meyler announces his retirement from football
Former Sunderland midfielder David Meyler has announced his retirement from football.
The 30-year-old left Reading in the summer and admits that persistent knee injuries have taken their toll.
Meyler moved to Sunderland from Cork City in 2008.
He made 25 appearances in four seasons during the Premier League area, but saw his progress hampered by two serious ligament injuries.
He joined Hull City in 2012, enjoying an enormous amount of success there including two promotions and an FA Cup final.
Meyler posted on Instagram this morning: “After a few hard days of thinking I have decided to retire from playing professional football.
“The injuries I sustained to my right knee have eventually caught up with me and I am left with no other option. It’s tough to take but I know deep down it’s the correct decision. I always knew this day would come but I never expected it to be so soon.
“I’d like to thank everyone I’ve played with, every manager I’ve played for and of course the football clubs & fans I have represented.
“It’s been an incredible journey. Finally thank you to my wife Cally, my Dad, Mum and Sister for being so supportive through everything.
“You’ve helped a young boy live out his dreams. Thank you all for everything.”
Meyler has continued to enjoy a strong relationship with Sunderland supporters, and gave the club a glowing reference when Jordan Willis, who he played with during a loan spell at Coventry City, weighed up a move to Wearside in the summer.