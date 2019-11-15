Former Sunderland boss Jack Ross reacts after being named Hibernian head coach

Ross left Sunderland last month and was identified by the Scottish club as the ideal candidate to take over from Paul Heckingbottom, with the club struggling at the lower end of the Scottish Premiership.

The Black Cats boss says he is ‘proud’ to have been named as boss at ‘one of the leading clubs’ in Scottish football.

“I’m proud to have been named head coach of Hibernian Football Club,” he said.

Former Sunderland boss Jack Ross

“I think we all consider Hibernian to be one of the leading clubs in Scottish football – in terms of the history and passion of the supporters.

“It’s up to all of us to help the squad live up to that.

“We have some talented players, underpinned by a successful Academy, and I’ll do everything I can to make sure we’re able to help every player fulfil his potential.”

Ross is expected to be joined by current Black Cats first-team coach John Potter, though that is yet to be confirmed.

His assistant at both St Mirren and Sunderland, James Fowler, will not be joining after being appointed Head of Football Operations at Kilmarnock.

Results have been mixed since Ross’ departure but Stewart Donald insisted that he did not regret his decision earlier this week.

"No regrets,” he told BBC Newcastle.

“There was a lot of talk about who we could go for, a lot of names bandied around, and we spoke to some of those that were mentioned and they didn't even want to entertain an interview - whether it's because we're in League One, or this that and the other.

"But of all the people we saw, Phil Parkinson - the responses we got from people within the game about him - he is very highly regarded, and he's got a proven track record at this level.