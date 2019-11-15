Former Sunderland assistant James Fowler reacts after landing major role at Kilmarnock

Fowler has been out of work since his departure from Sunderland last month.

He will not be joining Jack Ross, who is expected to be confirmed as the new manager Hibernian later today. John Potter, still first-team coach at Sunderland, and Craig Samson, formerly goalkeeping coach on Wearside, will join Ross in the Scottish capital.

According to a club statement, ‘James will oversee the entire football department of the club, including First Team, Reserves, Under 18’s and the Academy. He will be responsible for all club recruitment and scouting throughout these departments.’

Former Sunderland assistant manager James Fowler

He will work closely with first-team manager Angelo Alessio, the former long-time assistant of Antonio Conte, who took over from Scotland boss Steve Clarke.

Kilmarnock currently sit fifth in the Scottish Premiership.

“I am thrilled to be coming back to the club as Head of Football Operations,” Fowler said.

“With the experience I’ve gained in the last 5-year in various roles within the industry, I feel that this is the right opportunity for me to implement my ideas.

“The club and supporters have always been so welcoming to me, and I am looking forward to working with the board, Angelo Alessio and his staff, and the fans to continue to build the strongest team we can at Kilmarnock Football Club.”

Fowler remains revered at Kilmarnock from his achievements as a player, making over 400 appearances and winning the League Cup in 2012.

In October 2016 he was inducted into the club’s hall of fame, and director Billy Bowie said his experience for the new role is ‘second to none’.

“We’re delighted to welcome James back to Killie,” Bowie said.

“James’s experience for the role is second to none and we’re all looking forward to working with him going forward.”