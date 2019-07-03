Former Coventry City goalkeeper set to become Sunderland's second senior summer signing
Sunderland are close to completing a deal for Coventry City goalkeeper Lee Burge.
The 26-year-old is a free agent after his contract recently expired.
Burge has plenty of experience in League One, having been Coventry’s number one for the past two seasons.
Jack Ross was in need of options to bolster his goalkeeping ranks after the depature of both his back-ups to Jon McLaughlin.
Robbin Ruiter has joined PSV Eindhoven while Max Stryjek moved to National League side Eastleigh.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
McLaughlin, player of the season for Sunderland last year, has attracted interest from Championship clubs but Stewart Donald recently insisted that he had intention of selling the Scot.
Millwall and Middlesbrough have both been credited with interest.
Burge has been replaced at Coventry City by former Doncaster Rovers keeper Marko Marosi and former Sunderland academy product Ben Wilson.
He made 160 appearances in total for the Sky Blues.