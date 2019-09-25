'Flanagan as captain says it all': Sunderland fans worried ahead of Sheffield United clash
Sunderland manager Jack Ross has made several changes to the starting XI which disappointingly drew against Bolton Wanderers in League One last Saturday.
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 18:59 pm
Tom Flanagan takes the captain’s armband for the second consecutive Carabao Cup tie, whilst Jack Ross hands first-team debuts to Laurens De Bock and Joel Lynch.
The result against Bolton saw Ross come under pressure from vocal elements of the club’s support – but what do fans make of tonight’s line-up against Premier League Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup?
