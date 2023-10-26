Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men that could line up in opposition at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, a celebrated youngster and a forgotten man…

The modern era, let alone more distant history, has seen plenty of players add both Sunderland and Norwich to their CVs. The Canaries head into the latest fixture in the unofficial ‘Friendly Trophy’ series – created as a result of links forged when the clubs faced each other in the 1985 League Cup final – having not been beaten on Wearside since 2012. Back then, goals from Frazier Campbell, Stephane Sessegnon and a Daniel Ayala own goal gave Sunderland a 3-0 win.

But since then Sunderland have failed five times to get the better of Saturday’s opponents, picking up three draws and slipping to two defeats. Older names such as Shaun Elliott and Keith Bertschin may spring to mind when looking at the shared history between Sunderland and Norwich but here we shine a light on five modern day players who have represented both clubs.

Danny Batth

Since his departure from the Stadium of Light on deadline day, Batth has featured only briefly for the Canaries — coming off the bench in the 87th minute against Coventry and in stoppage time against Birmingham. The centre-back was a firm fan favourite during his time on Wearside and will no doubt receive a warm reception on Saturday with many still unhappy about his departure from the club.

Alex Pritchard

The current Sunderland midfielder enjoyed a successful spell at Norwich back in 2016. Pritchard scored eight goals and assisted 12 in 46 games during an 18-month spell at Carrow Road. The 30-year-old had a three-year spell at Huddersfield before joining Sunderland in 2021 where he has gone on to play more than 100 games for the club, scoring eight goals and assisting 22 during his time on Wearside.

Michael Turner

Sunderland signed Turner in 2009 for a fee in the region of £4.5million. The central defender made 77 appearances during a three-year spell on Wearside before moving to East Anglia for half of what the Black Cats reportedly paid for him three years earlier. Turner spent five years at Carrow Road, making 76 appearances and picking up 18 yellow cards. He was part of the last Sunderland side to beat Norwich at the Stadium of Light.

Bali Mumba

An 18-year-old Mumba was sold by Sunderland to Norwich for a nominal fee of £400k. Now 22, the South Shields-born full back is impressing in the Championship with Plymouth Argyle following a £1million summer switch from Norwich. The former England Under 19 international was named League One’s Young Player of the Year last season after bagging six goals and claiming 10 assists for Plymouth — form that persuaded The Pilgrims to make his loan move from Carrow Road permanent.

Kyle Lafferty

Remember him? Lafferty played 11 times for Sunderland during one of the most forgettable seasons in the club’s history as the Black Cats finished eighth in League One. Both of Lafferty’s Sunderland goals came in the same game — a 2-2 draw at home to Gillingham.