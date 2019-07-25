Exactly where and when Sunderland will play their 2019/2020 EFL Trophy fixtures
Sunderland’s fixtures for the EFL Trophy have now been confirmed.
The Black Cats’ reached the final of the competition, then known as the Checkatrade Trophy, last year but lost out on penalties to Portsmouth after a thrilling 2-2 draw at Wembley – with Lee Cattermole missing the decicive spot-kick.
Jack Ross’ men will begin this season’s Group A campaign on Tuesday 8 October, when League Two Grimbsy Town make the trip to the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland then face Premier League Leicester City’s under-21s team on Tuesday 5 November – again at home on Wearside at the Stadium of Light.
The third and final Group A game is scheduled to take place at Glanford Park on Tuesday 12 November as Sunderland play fellow League One side Scunthorpe United. Further details, including information on tickets, will be released by the club on safc.com in due course.