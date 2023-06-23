Ex-Sunderland striker Will Grigg reacts after signing for National League club and joining former boss
Ex-Sunderland striker Will Grigg has reacted after signing for a new club.
Former Sunderland striker Will Grigg has signed for National League club Chesterfield for an undisclosed fee.
The 31-year-old will join up with former manager Paul Cook, who he played under at Wigan, after leaving MK Dons.
When asked about Cook’s role in the move, Grigg told Chesterfield’s website: “Had a massive role.
”For me to drop down to the National League, it had to be something special.
“As soon as I found out about the interest, it was something I wanted to pursue. To finally get it over the line is an amazing feeling.”
Grigg joined Sunderland from Wigan for a reported £4million fee in 2019 but scored just eight goals in 62 appearances for the Black Cats.
After multiple loan spells, the Northern Irishman officially left Wearside at the end the 2021/22 season, at the end of his three-year contract, before signing for MK Dons.
Grigg scored five goals in 42 League One appearances last season as The Dons were relegated from the third tier.