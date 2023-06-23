News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July

Ex-Sunderland striker Will Grigg reacts after signing for National League club and joining former boss

Ex-Sunderland striker Will Grigg has reacted after signing for a new club.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 07:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 07:13 BST

Former Sunderland striker Will Grigg has signed for National League club Chesterfield for an undisclosed fee.

The 31-year-old will join up with former manager Paul Cook, who he played under at Wigan, after leaving MK Dons.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When asked about Cook’s role in the move, Grigg told Chesterfield’s website: “Had a massive role.

”For me to drop down to the National League, it had to be something special.

Most Popular

“As soon as I found out about the interest, it was something I wanted to pursue. To finally get it over the line is an amazing feeling.”

Grigg joined Sunderland from Wigan for a reported £4million fee in 2019 but scored just eight goals in 62 appearances for the Black Cats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After multiple loan spells, the Northern Irishman officially left Wearside at the end the 2021/22 season, at the end of his three-year contract, before signing for MK Dons.

Grigg scored five goals in 42 League One appearances last season as The Dons were relegated from the third tier.

Related topics:Will GriggChesterfieldSunderlandPaul CookNational LeagueWiganMK Dons