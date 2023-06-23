Former Sunderland striker Will Grigg has signed for National League club Chesterfield for an undisclosed fee.

The 31-year-old will join up with former manager Paul Cook, who he played under at Wigan, after leaving MK Dons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about Cook’s role in the move, Grigg told Chesterfield’s website: “Had a massive role.

”For me to drop down to the National League, it had to be something special.

“As soon as I found out about the interest, it was something I wanted to pursue. To finally get it over the line is an amazing feeling.”

Grigg joined Sunderland from Wigan for a reported £4million fee in 2019 but scored just eight goals in 62 appearances for the Black Cats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After multiple loan spells, the Northern Irishman officially left Wearside at the end the 2021/22 season, at the end of his three-year contract, before signing for MK Dons.