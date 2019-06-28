Ex-Sunderland star Beth Mead thanks David Beckham after England gesture
Ex-Sunderland Ladies striker Beth Mead has thanked former England, Real Madrid and Manchester United legend David Beckham for his support as the Lionesses toppled two-time winners Norway at the Women’s World Cup to reach the semi-finals last night.
Mead spent six years at Sunderland between 2011 and 2017, gaining a reputation for scoring impressive goals, before moving to Arsenal where she won the league title last season.
The 24-year-old came on against Noway last night as a second-half substitute and assisted Lucy Bronze’s stunning effort with a clever, short free-kick.
Beckham, a former England captain, was in attendance with his daughter Harper and was pictured with the Arsenal striker post-match.
The ex-LA Galaxy free kick wizard’s public show of support for the women’s national team didn’t go unnoticed by Mead, who took to Instagram to thank Beckham. “Well yesterday wasn’t to bad, thank you @davidbeckham & Harper for coming to support the @lionesses,” Mead said.