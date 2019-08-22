Ex-Sunderland stalwart Lee Cattermole reacts after sealing VVV-Venlo move
Lee Cattermole is relishing a new opportunity after signing a one-year deal at VVV-Venlo following a successful trial.
The former Sunderland stalwart left the Stadium of Light this summer after a decade at the club, the club and player reaching a financial deal for the remaining two years of his contract.
The 31-year-old joined Dutch top flight side VVV-Venlo on trial earlier this month and has now penned a one-year deal.
Cattermole, who played more than 270 games in the Premier League, said: "The club arrived at the right time. For me it offers a new chance.
"I am therefore very happy that after so many seasons in England I can now work in the Netherlands at a beautiful Eredivisie club such as VVV-Venlo.
"With my experience I can contribute to the development of this young team. I want to move forward with VVV."
VVV echnical Director Stan Valckx: “With Lee you bring in a player who has played at the highest level in England for a long time.
"In addition to his footballing qualities, his zest for work and his ability, he brings with him a whole lot of football experience and knowledge of the football world. Our young players, in particular, can in turn learn from that.
"You immediately saw it in the training sessions: Lee coaches a lot and puts the organization down well in midfield.
"At 31, he is an absolute reinforcement for our selection."