Ex-Sunderland stalwart Lee Cattermole reacts after sealing VVV-Venlo move

Lee Cattermole is relishing a new opportunity after signing a one-year deal at VVV-Venlo following a successful trial.

By James Copley
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 15:44

The former Sunderland stalwart left the Stadium of Light this summer after a decade at the club, the club and player reaching a financial deal for the remaining two years of his contract.

The 31-year-old joined Dutch top flight side VVV-Venlo on trial earlier this month and has now penned a one-year deal.

Cattermole, who played more than 270 games in the Premier League, said: "The club arrived at the right time. For me it offers a new chance.

"I am therefore very happy that after so many seasons in England I can now work in the Netherlands at a beautiful Eredivisie club such as VVV-Venlo.

"With my experience I can contribute to the development of this young team. I want to move forward with VVV."

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

VVV echnical Director Stan Valckx: “With Lee you bring in a player who has played at the highest level in England for a long time.

"In addition to his footballing qualities, his zest for work and his ability, he brings with him a whole lot of football experience and knowledge of the football world. Our young players, in particular, can in turn learn from that.

Former Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole.

"You immediately saw it in the training sessions: Lee coaches a lot and puts the organization down well in midfield.

"At 31, he is an absolute reinforcement for our selection."