Ex-Sunderland midfielder pens season-long loan deal with Gateshead

Gateshead have signed ex-Sunderland midfielder Liam Agnew

The 24-year-old sealed a season-long loan move from Harrogate Town on Friday afternoon after the formalities of the switch were completed.

Wearside-born Agnew started his career at Sunderland and made one first-team appearance as he replaced Ricky Alvarez in the closing stages of an FA Cup fourth round replay win at Fulham in February 2015.

The midfielder had captained the Black Cats under-21s side during his time with the club, but was released at the end of the 2015/16 season and joined National League North side Boston United.

He left the Pilgrims in January 2017 and went on to help Harrogate Town to promotion into the National League at the end of the same season.

However, he returned to Boston on loan in November 2018 and also spent a temporary spell with National League North rivals York City a month later.

He now returns to that division as he tries to help Gateshead bounce back into non-league’s top flight at the first time of asking.

After completing the switch to the International Stadium, he told the club’s website “Obviously when I heard Gateshead were interested I thought it would be a great opportunity for me.

“Last season I didn’t feel like I was given a fair whack at things and I went out on loan in spells but with this being a full season loan, I’ll be treat like a proper Gateshead player which is ideal for everyone.

“As soon as Simon Weaver (Harrogate Town manager) spoke with my agent it was an easy decision for me.

“I think the goal for us has to be promotion, whether that be by winning the league or going up through the play-offs.

“I know the club is recruiting young, hungry players again like they did last season.

“Last season they nearly made the play-offs in the National League by doing that and I got promoted with Harrogate a couple of seasons ago when they had a good core of young players as well.

“I can’t wait to get started now.”