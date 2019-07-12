Ex-Sunderland midfielder Jack Colback handed Newcastle United lifeline
Former Sunderland midfielder Jack Colback has been handed a lifeline at Newcastle United – having been included as part of their squad for the Premier League Asia Trophy.
The Magpies are set to jet-off to China on Saturday, July 13 for the pre-season tournament, which will see them join Wolves, Manchester City and West Ham United in Nanjing before moving on to Shanghai.
And Colback – frozen out under former manager Rafa Benitez – has been handed a chance to stake his claim for a future at St James’s Park.
The 29-year-old will form part of the travelling party and will be looking to impress the club’s new management team, with his former Sunderland boss Steve Bruce,is expected to take the reigns.
And that could serve as a boost for Colback, who was handed his Premier League debut by Bruce during his team on Wearside.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
Following a loan move to Ipswich Town engineered by the Corbridge-born manager, the midfielder then returned to the Stadium of Light and was made a regular – continuing to impress after Bruce’s departure.
And the former Black Cats boss believed, at the time, he had earned a chance in the top flight, saying: “He’s proved to himself he can play at this level and fair play to him.
“He’ll be part of the squad next year, which is good because he’s got a chance of featuring.”
Colback will now be hoping to stake his claim for a similar opportunity in the new campaign.