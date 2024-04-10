Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland, Newcastle United and Leeds United striker Michael Bridges has delivered his verdict on goalkeeper Anthony Patterson amid transfer speculation.

The 23-year-old stopper hasn’t missed a league game for Sunderland since breaking into Alex Neil’s team during the club’s last season in League One and is the only player in the Championship to have played every minute since the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign.

The North Shields-born player started his 104th consecutive league game against Leeds United in the Championship at Elland Road on Tuesday night and helped Sunderland to a goalless draw on the road.

The shot-stopper has now played 120 times in all competitions for Sunderland after rising through the ranks at the Academy of Light after a loan with Notts County in the National League. Patterson also received England under-21 recognition last year.

However, the North Shields-born player is now attracting transfer interest ahead of the summer transfer window. Reports have claimed that Liverpool have watched Patterson “closely” as they prepare for a possible vacancy to open up during the post-season break.

“This (game against Leeds United) is going to be his 104th game in a row, can you believe? He is the only player in the Championship to play every game this season and last season, and his stats have been fantastic,” Bridges told Sky Sports before Leeds United vs Sunderland.

“He’s been challenged and teams are watching out for him, there is some big clubs watching this lad. He is louder on the field than he is off the field! He is such a quiet, humble lad off the field. This kid, he’s level-headed, down to earth, and he just works hard on his game. He’s got a big future ahead of him.”

Liverpool could face strong competition for Patterson’s signature, with their Premier League title rivals Arsenal reportedly interested alongside Championship duo Leeds United and Leicester City. Scottish champions Celtic have also watched the youngster regularly this season as they look for a replacement for the retiring Joe Hart.