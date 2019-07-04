Ex-Sunderland man Jack Colback aims to resurrect his Newcastle United career
Jack Colback is aiming to resurrect his Newcastle United career – having returned for pre-season training with the Magpies.
The former Sunderland midfielder spent last season on loan with Nottingham Forest in the Championship having been frozen out of the first team picture at St James’s Park under Rafa Benitez.
Former Forest boss Martin O’Neill was keen to secure a return to the City Ground for Colback, but his departure from the second tier side looks to have put an end to any hopes of a second stint.
And the 29-year-old will now be looking to rebuild his career on Tyneside having returned for pre-season training at the club’s Benton base today.
Colback will be looking to impress Neil Redfearn and Ben Dawson in the short-term, with the duo set to lead pre-season training until a replacement for Benitez is appointed