Former Sunderland striker Joe Hugill has signed a new three-year contract with Manchester United and will reportedly join League One side Burton on loan.

After coming through the ranks at Sunderland, Hugill, 20, signed for United when he was 16, amid interest from multiple Premier League clubs.

Since then, the striker has impressed for the Red Devils' youth teams, scoring seven times for the under-21s team this season, but is yet to make a senior appearance for the club. In the second half of last season, Hugill played seven times during a loan spell with National League team Altrincham, scoring once.