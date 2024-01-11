Ex-Sunderland forward signs new Man Utd deal with loan transfer planned in January window
Former Sunderland striker Joe Hugill has signed a new deal at Manchester United and is set to leave on loan this month.
Former Sunderland striker Joe Hugill has signed a new three-year contract with Manchester United and will reportedly join League One side Burton on loan.
After coming through the ranks at Sunderland, Hugill, 20, signed for United when he was 16, amid interest from multiple Premier League clubs.
Since then, the striker has impressed for the Red Devils' youth teams, scoring seven times for the under-21s team this season, but is yet to make a senior appearance for the club. In the second half of last season, Hugill played seven times during a loan spell with National League team Altrincham, scoring once.
According to journalist Alan Nixon, the striker will now sign for Burton this month, with the Brewers sitting 17th in League One. Hugill was part of United's pre-season squad and has regularly trained with the first team. He has been part of the club's matchday squad four times this season, including for Monday's 2-0 FA Cup win at Wigan.