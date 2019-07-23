Ex-Sunderland flop Papy Djilobodji has a new club
Ex-Sunderland flop Papy Djilobodji has a new club after agreeing a two-year deal at Gazisehir FK.
Djilobodji has joined the Turkish top flight after leaving French club Guingamp this summer.
The 30-year-old was sacked by Sunderland in September of last year after going AWOL.
Djilobodji’s spell on Wearside was a disaster as Sunderland were relegated from the Premier League under David Moyes.
He was joined by another former Sunderland flop Didier Ndong at Guingamp last season.
The pair cost the Black Cats a combined total of £21.6million in transfer fees but were sacked by the club after going AWOL last summer.
Djilobodji will now attempt to rebuild his career again in the Turkish top flight after agreeing terms on a two-year contract.
On the official Gazisehir FK website they described Djilobodji as having made a name for himself with his “strong structure and dominance in the air”.