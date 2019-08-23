Ex-Sunderland, Celtic and Cardiff defender training with Championship side
Former Sunderland, Celtic and Cardiff right-back Adam Matthews is training with Charlton having left Wearside earlier this summer.
Matthews signed terms at the Stadium of Light in 2015 for a reported £2m, having famously man-marked Lionel Messi in Celtic’s 2-1 Champions League win over Barcelona.
However, the former Bristol City loanee suffered back-to-back relegations with Sunderland as the club dropped from the Premier League to League One.
The 27-year-old Swansea-born defender was released in June after the Black Cats lost to Charlton in the League One play-off final.
Addicks manager Lee Bowyer today announced Matthews was training with the Championship club alongside Tyrone Mears.
Speaking to the media, Bowyer said: “Adam was at Sunderland last year, he’s a Welsh international. He’s 27 a bit younger than Tyrone, but they are two good players who are trying to compete for the same position.”