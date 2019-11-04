Ex-Sunderland boss Jack Ross among early favourites for Hearts and Hibernian jobs as he eyes swift return to management

Former Sunderland manager Jack Ross.

Ross was sacked by Sunderland last month with the Black Cats outside the League One play-off places with club bosses concerned that he would not be able to win the club promotion this season. Phil Parkinson was appointed in his place.

But Ross could be in line for a swift return to management north of the border.

Ross is second favourite for the Hearts job, he is 7/2 with SkyBET following Craig Levein’s dismissal – he was sacked on Thursday with Hearts joint bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

The favourite for the job is Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross’ chances of landing a speedy return to the game were further enhanced today when Hibernian sacked manager Paul Heckingbottom, with Ross among the early names linked with the job.

The Echo understands he would be interested in the role.

Ross was an outsider with the bookmakers for the Barnsley job following his dismissal, and admits he is open to where his next challenge will be.

Speaking last month in an interview with The Athletic, Ross said: “Management is the right fit for me.