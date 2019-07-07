Ex-Sunderland boss backed to win promotion with Blackpool
Ex-Sunderland boss Simony Grayson has been tipped to lead Blackpool back to the Championship after sealing a return to management.
The Seasiders acted swiftly to replace the outgoing Terry McPhillips, whose resignation was announced on the eve of pre-season.
Grayson has been reappointed at the club where he cut his managerial teeth back in 2005 and he has been backed to lead the club to promotion over the next couple of seasons.
Grayson will return to the Stadium of Light with his new side in the 2019-20 League One campaign – with the Seasiders set to visit the North East on December 14.
Blackpool FC owner Simon Sadler said: “It was important to act swiftly and appoint a new manager who can hit the ground running. Simon’s achievements at this level and above speak for themselves. He has a proven track record of getting teams promoted from this division and had great success at this club previously, building a team full of winners and leaders who set the platform for the years that followed.
“The goal is to get this club back in the Championship within the next few years, and Simon is the man to help us achieve that.”
Grayson added: “When Terry made the decision on Tuesday that he wanted to leave, the club contacted me to see whether I would be interested in coming back. After speaking to Simon, Michael and Ben, I thought it was an exciting project to come back to Blackpool and try and take the club forward, especially with the brand new optimism under the new owner.
“It’s now a new era and it’s important that we get this football club, with its fantastic history and tradition, back to some good, positive days again.”
A former player at Bloomfield Road, the 49-year-old spent three years in the dugout with Blackpool before going on to manage Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Preston North End – before arriving at Sunderland in 2017.
Grayson lasted just four months on Wearside before being dismissed on October 31, following a 3-3 draw with Bolton Wanderers.