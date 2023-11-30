Ex-Sunderland and Newcastle United boss keen on Republic of Ireland job

Former Sunderland and Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce admits he is keen to get back into football

Stephen Kenny’s three-and-a-half-year stay with the Football Association of Ireland has come to an end and the process to replace him is underway, Bruce is among the early favourites.

Bruce hasn't managed since leaving West Brom in October 2022 and he has revealed he is keen to get back into management.

“I’m led to believe I’m there or thereabouts in the betting for the Ireland job. It’s a job that would interest me, that’s for sure," he told Ladbrokes: Fanzone.

“You know, as I’ve said, I’ve had a bit of time out and I’m itching to get back into the game, and something like that would suit me.

“Let’s see if the phone rings. It’s one of those – are they going to make an approach? At this moment in time, I really don’t know. But I’ve seen the betting sites and read the rumours, like everybody else.

“At the moment I can’t really comment on it because there’s been no connection.”

The former Sunderland, Newcastle United and West Brom boss added: “It’s time that I go back to work again. I’m itching to go back in, not necessarily as a manager. I wouldn’t mind helping a young manager, helping a club in any way.

“I’d like to think that after 46 years, if someone asked me a question about football, I’d be able to answer it. I’d like to get back involved in some capacity. If it’s management, great. If it’s not, that’s also fine.