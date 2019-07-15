Ex-Sunderland and Celtic star to sign for Turkish club, Accrington sign former Liverpool man - League One round-up
Former Sunderland ace Anthony Stokes looks poised to sign for ambitious Turkish First Division club Adana Demirspor.
Roy Keane signed the promising Republic of Ireland international for £2m from Arsenal in 2007, but Stokes failed to cement a starting position and was loaned to Sheffield United and Crystal Palace before leaving Wearside permanently for Hibernian in 2009.
He enjoyed six years at Celtic but now looks set for a move to Turkey, according to reports, having played in Greece and Iran recently.
Accrington Stanley have signed ex-Liverpool youngster Joe Maguire after the 23-year-old featured in the club’s pre-season friendly win over Marseille.
Also breaking today – Tranmere Rovers are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Aston Villa forward Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, 20, on a loan deal.
Finally, Coventry City boss Mark Robins is delighted with summer signing Jamie Allen after two solid performances in the Sky Blues’ opening pre-season friendlies.
Speaking to the Coventry Telegraph, Robins said: “Jamie is a good player and when players like that become available, or we go and target them, and can get them then it’s more power to the recruitment department because he’s an outstanding player.
“He gives us a real boost in the midfield department and everyone has got to raise their standards and that’s how you improve and how we have got to improve.