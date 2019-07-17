Ex-Newcastle United midfielder Joey Barton charged with actual bodily harm
Former Newcastle United midfielder Joey Barton has been charged with actual bodily harm following an incident in April.
The 36-year-old, who manages Sunderland’s League One rivals Fleetwood Town, was involved in an altercation with Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel following their fixture at Oakwell on April 13, 2019.
And Barton has today (July 17, 2019) charged with actual bodily harm following the incident.
A South Yorkshire Police statement said: “A man has been charged following an incident at Barnsley Football Club in April 2019.
“Joseph Barton, 36, of Fox Bank Close, Widnes, has been charged with actual bodily harm contrary to section 47 assault and has been bailed to appear before Barnsley Magistrates Court on Wednesday 9 October 2019.
“On Saturday 13 April 2019, a man was left with facial injuries after an incident in the club tunnel around 5pm, following the conclusion of Barnsley's match against Fleetwood Town.”
Barton has been bailed until Wednesday, October 9 when he will appear in court.
Fleetwood Town are set to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, October 12.
Following the incident, Barton issued a statement on his Twitter account in which he ‘emphatically denied’ the allegations.
“With regards to the alleged incident on Saturday following our game against Barnsley, I emphatically deny all the allegations made,” he wrote.
“Given this matter has not been formally closed, it would be inappropriate for me to make any further comment.”