Ex-Newcastle man to step down as Charlton boss weeks after beating Sunderland in League One play-off final
Lee Bowyer will leave his role as Charlton manager just weeks after beating Sunderland in the League One play-off final.
Despite the success in Bowyer’s first full campaign, he and the club were unable to reach a contract agreement - meaning the 42-year-old will leave the club.
The club said in a statement that despite offering a significant wage increase, it was not enough for Bowyer, who ‘wanted much more’, adding that it was ‘fair’ that he felt that way.
"It is fair that Lee feels he should be paid like many other Championship managers. That the average Championship club makes a loss of around £15million per year is not something players should care about. The owners are crazy.
The statement added: "The club hasn't started to look for any other manager in the meantime and does not intend to appoint a permanent manager, since the club is going to be sold.
"A caretaker manager will be announced in due course and in the meantime the other staff members will continue to prepare the upcoming season for which a lot of good work has been performed already.
"If Lee does change his mind before his contract expires and chooses to continue his good work at Charlton, he is still welcome to stay.