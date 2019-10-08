Ex-Arsenal, Barcelona, Celtic and Liverpool legends lining up League One club takeover

A set of former international stars are lining up a bid for Sunderland’s League One rivals – according to reports.

Wycombe Wanderers could soon be transformed if the takeover is successful.

The Athletic states Dennis Bergkamp, Henrik Larsson and Dirk Kuyt are part of a consortium – along with Ronald Koeman as an advisor – which have made a bid for Wycome Wanderers.

The group first made contact with the League One club in January. However, any potential deal hinges on gaining 75% of the votes from the club’s “Legacy Members” – Trust members who have held a season ticket for the last four consecutive campaigns.

If the takeover bid proves successful, it is believed current manager Gareth Ainsworth would be kept on with Larsson likely to be appointed to the technical staff.

The group also have plans to bolster the medical department and relaunch Wycombe’s youth academy which they are optimistic could turn a profit under the guidance of Bergkamp.