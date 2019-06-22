Everything Stewart Donald has said on Mark Campbell's ongoing takeover & Sunderland's transfer activity
It was hoped Mark Campbell’s takeover of Sunderland would be completed by the end of the week, but talks look set to stretch out further – here’s everything Stewart Donald has said regarding the ongoing summer drama.
At the end of May, Luke O’Nien was linked with a move to Barnsley for a reported £750k fee - Donald claimed there was ‘no truth at all’ in the rumour.
On June 11, Sunderland’s chairman moved to provide supporters with an update on the news that Mark Campbell was leading a consortium to buy a controlling stake in the club.
Speaking on Twitter, Donald said: “Potential investment is moving along albeit either way we are able to move (the) club forward at the present time.
“It will not stop any signings from progressing and we are working on targets.
“I am sure there will be news soon on players we know we need to keep improving the squad,” he added.
Two days later, Sunderland fan Josh Hewitt took to social media to ask for a fresh update on Sunderland’s transfer goings-on. The ex-Eastleigh man responded that signings were ‘on the way’.
On June 19, EFL fixture release day, Donald stated: “Hopefully some signings soon but not tomorrow - (It) won’t be long till new players arrive I’m sure.”
On the same day, Donald moved to quash rumours surrounding him leaving the club once Campbell’s takeover is completed.
Speaking on Twitter, Donald said: “I will be here next season and many beyond.” Also adding that reports stating his stake in Sunderland was set to drop to below 10% were wide of the mark.
A day later, another supporter, Joseph McCaffery, pushed Donald for the latest transfer news.
“There are sure to be a number of them (signings). Just doing my usual haggling,” Donald responded. He then stated that Sunderland had gotten under his skin and that he hoped to be at the club for ‘more than a while’.
A day later, June 21, Donald moved to clarify confusion surrounding Reece James and whose decision it was to trigger a year’s contract extension before selling the left-back to Doncaster Rovers.
Donald explained that it was James who took up the one-year contract extension and not the club as previously speculated by former Sunderland player Gordon Armstrong.