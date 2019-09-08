Niall Quinn and Kevin Phillips stared as the Black Cats’ main striking duo, the latter hammering home 30 league goals, earning him the prestigious European Golden Shoe.
The ex-international striker remains the only Englishman to have won the award in its 51-year history in a list boasting Lionel Messi, Christiano Ronaldo, Marco Van Basten Ronaldo de Lima and Francesco Totti.
Here, we take a look at every goal the little magician scored during a memorable season. Scroll down and click through the pages.
1. 10/08/1999 - Sunderland 2-0 Watford
After a disappointing opening day drubbing against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Sunderland bounced back with a 2-0 win over Phillips’ former club Watford.The striker nabbed both goals, including a penalty and a sublime long-ranged effort.
2. 21/08/1999 - Leeds 2-1 Sunderland
Reid’s men gained a credible home draw against Arsenal in-between the Watford and Leeds fixtures. Phillips’ goal put Sunderland ahead at half-time but Alex Rae’s red card changed the game and David O’Leary’s men ran out winners.
3. 25/08/1999 - Newcastle United 1-2 Sunderland
Four days later and Sunderland claimed a huge win over North East rivals Newcastle coming from a goal down. Quinn got the equaliser with a wonderful header, Phillips won it with an audacious chip.
4. 29/08/1999 - Sunderland 1-1 Coventry
A young Robbie Keane put the Sky Blues a goal up in the first half. In the second, Sunderland rallied and Phillips equalised, assisted by Paul Butler, in the 73rd minute.
