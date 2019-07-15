Ethan Robson explains where his game has improved as he eyes Sunderland breakthrough

The academy graduate his eyeing a first team breakthrough this season after a frustrating campaign in which he struggled with injury.

Robson opted to north of the border in order to get regular gametime and while Dundee were eventually relegated, the midfielder impressed.

Ethan Robson in action against South Shields

He made a bright start to his pre-season campaign on Thursday night, scoring against South Shields.

”I think the loan improved me physically more than anything else,” he said.

“It's a physical league up in Scotland so I definitely feel better at the physical aspect of the game, getting second balls in midfield and making tackles. It's a side of my game I've looked to improve on and I think my spell away definitely helped that.

“I've got to try and impress as much as I can and hopefully getting a goal at South Shields will have helped with that,” he added.

“I'm just trying to work as hard as I can day in and day out.

“I've definitely benefited from the loan spell so I'm trying to come back a better player and show the gaffer what I'm all about.

“There's a lot of competition for places in midfield so it's important to try and get off to a good start in pre-season and catch the gaffer's eye. Hopefully I can impress him and get a good run of games.”

Robson hopes that goal is the start of a positive campaign.

“I was down to start the first game of the season but I got injured,” he said.

“I came back and scored in the Checkatrade Trophy then got injured again. It was kind of a stop-start season and a frustrating one for myself but I'm looking to move forward from that and definitely have a good season this season.”