Elliot Embleton's honest appraisal after his first league start for Sunderland at the Stadium of Light
Elliot Embleton has spoken of his pride after making his first league start at the Stadium of Light –but admits there is room for improvement.
Embleton was given the nod in the No10 role for the 1-1 draw with Oxford United.
“It was my first league start at the Stadium and the start of a new season.
"I have been given a chance to impress in pre-season and the manager decided that I had done enough and gave me a chance.
“I thought I played okay; it wasn’t one of my better performances, but I did manage to create some chances for the team, so I am happy enough with the start. I know I can improve though.”
He told the club website: “I am only in the early stages of my career, so getting a chance to play on the opening day in front of nearly 35,000 fans for my hometown club was massive for me personally.”