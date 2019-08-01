Elliot Embleton reveals his Sunderland inspiration and why his contract was delayed
Elliot Embleton has revealed the TWO former Sunderland players he is looking to emulate - having discussed why his new contract was delayed.
The 20-year-old recently penned a new two-year deal at the Stadium of Light after excelling during a loan spell at Grimsby Town, and is keen to stamp his authority on the Black Cats’ first-team fold this season.
And in the longer-term, the attacking midfielder is looking to follow in the footsteps of fellow academy graduates Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford.
“I want to be playing at my age and there is a little bit of pressure there,” he admitted.
“But I'm just enjoying playing football and it's what you've got to do.
“I've seen players like Pickford and Henderson come through and gone on to bigger things.
“The fans love the local lads. George is captain and they seem to love it.”
There was, however, a time during the summer where Embleton’s long-term future on Wearside was in doubt.
And the youngster has now opened up on what caused the delay in him agreeing a new contract.
“All I wanted was an opportunity to play.” he explained.
I spoke to the manager and things were positive so I cracked on and signed.
“I came back this summer wanting to show the manager exactly what I can do and so far I think I've done that.
“The season starts next week so hopefully I've done enough.”
Embleton is in a strong position to start against Oxford and will look to help end a run of three games without scoring - which he feels is nothing to panic about.
“We've been creating chances but the thing to improve on is just the finishing,” he added.
“When the manager came in last summer we weren't in the best of form but he's turned us around, we're attacking, looking to score goals and make the fans excited.
“We are creating, we've just got to find the killer touch and put our chances away.
“If we do, it will take care of itself.”