Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland beat Birmingham 3-1 at the Stadium of Light – and fans have been reacting on social media.

The Black Cats took the lead in the 17th minute when Jobe Bellingham converted from a corner, after Nazariy Rusyn flicked the ball on. Birmingham drew level in the 30th minute, though, when Jay Stansfield set up Koji Miyoshi to make it 1-1 at the half-time interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland retook the lead after an own goal, before substitute Adil Aouchiche secured the points with his first goal for the club 14 minutes from time. Eliezer Mayenda also came on to make his Black Cats debut in the 74th minute. Here's how some Sunderland fans reacted to the result:

@Mackem76: Like Rusyn, makes some great runs and works hard closing down the defenders but when Mayenda came on I think he gives us another option. Strong, direct and nearly took Ruddy's head off with that shot. Looking forward to seeing more of him.

@Rob_saunders6: Thought Mayenda looked sharp when he came on as well. Hopefully between him and Rusyn we’ve sorted our striker issue once they get a bit more game time

@Ian_Crow3: Rusyn fantastic today, led the line well and will get goals in this team. Gave their defenders a rough go around today. Seelt and Triantis, after a tough first half, improved in the second half and kept them at arm's length.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@SAFCsource: A bit nervy at times but Seelt and Triantis improved as the game went on and hopefully next time one of Ballard and O'Nien are unavailable we'll be better off thanks to it. Should have scored a lot more than three really but Rusyn, Burstow and Mayenda were all unlucky not to score.

@Philip_RJ89: I thought that Seelt and Triantis, as shaky and uncertain as they looked early on, definitely grew into the game as it unfolded. Yes, they’re both raw and with a lot of improvement needed but they’re only going to get better through experience. Fair play to both of them