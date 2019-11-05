This is the EFL Trophy prize money Sunderland could receive this season - after last year's £1million windfall

Sunderland striker Marc McNulty in action against Oxford United last weekend.

Sunderland were runners-up in the competition last term, losing on penalties to Portsmouth in the final.

But with prize money, ticket revenue and TV income all flooding into the club as part of the run to Wembley, the heartbreak on the field was softened by a financial boost off it.

So could Sunderland be set for another windfall from the competition - now renamed the leasing.com Trophy - this season?We take a look:

What is the prize money for the leasing.com Trophy?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each EFL club participating in the leasing.com Trophy is given a participation fee of £20,000 - meaning club’s will pocket a five-figure sum before they have even kicked a ball.

Prize money of £10,000 is then available for each win obtained in the group stage, with £5,000 handed over to each club when a game is drawn.

The amount available to clubs then increases in the knockout stages, with the following sums dished out once the group stages are complete:Round Two: £20,000

Round Three: £40,000

Quarter Final: £50,000

Runner-Up: £50,000

Winner: £100,000

These amounts are unchanged from last season.

How much TV money is available in the leasing.com Trophy?

If a game is selected for television, then clubs can scoop their share of a £20,000 broadcast fee.