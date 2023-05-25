EFL pundit Sam Parkin is unsure if Sunderland will be able to finish in the play-offs again next season - with the Black Cats looking to replace the influential Amad Diallo.

Amad, 20, will return to parent club Manchester United this summer after scoring 14 goals in 42 appearances during his loan spell at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After finishing sixth and losing to Luton in the play-off semi-finals, there were also doubts about Tony Mowbray’s position as Sunderland’s head coach.

Italian coach Francesco Farioli was one of the names linked with the role, yet Mowbray is expected to stay on Wearside for the start of the 2023/24 season.

When discussing Sunderland’s chances, Parkin told the What the EFL?! Podcast: "Sunderland, obviously everyone’s had their say on the speculation about Tony Mowbray, that would be incredibly harsh given what he’s had to work with this year and the results that he’s been able to produce.

"They’ll obviously have Ross Stewart back and a number of those injured lads will come back into the picture, so things are looking relatively rosy, although Diallo will probably have to be replaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So I’m not sure they’ll be able to match what they did this year."

Fixtures for the 2023/24 Championship season will be released on Thursday, June 22 at 9am.

The season will then begin on the weekend commencing Saturday, August 5, with a game likely to be televised on Friday, August 4.

Sunderland have also arranged a pre-season tour in the USA in July, where they’ll play three friendly matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad