EFL confirm VAR play-off plan which could impact Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Coventry and Luton

Sunderland face Luton Town in the Championship play-off semi-final while Middlesbrough face Coventry City in the other semi-final.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 12th May 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read

The EFL have confirmed VAR will be used in the upcoming play-off finals at Wembley later this month.

The Championship final will take place on Saturday, May 27, before the League Two and League One finals over the same Bank Holiday weekend.

Sunderland will face Luton Town in a two-legged semi-final to try and make it to Wembley, with the first leg taking place at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, May 13.

A sell-out crowd of 45,383 is set to attend the fixture, including 2,000 away fans after Luton sold their full allocation of tickets.

The second leg will then be held at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday, May 16.

In the other semi-final Middlesbrough, who finished fourth in the Championship table, will face Coventry City, who finished fifth.

VAR will not be used during the semi-final fixtures in any division.

