Dutch giants explain Robbin Ruiter swoop as former Sunderland keeper lands Champions League move

Robbin Ruiter could be playing Champions League football next month

The former Sunderland stopper says it is ‘great’ to have the chance to prove himself at one of the top clubs in the Eredivisie.

The 32-year-old was released by the Black Cats after being second choice to Jon McLaughlin last season.

He did perform well in the early stages of the Checkatrade Trophy, after a challenging first campaign in which he struggled for form alongside Jason Steele and then Lee Camp.

“As a top athlete you always strive for the highest level,” he said.

“I did not hesitate for a moment when PSV came in. I think it's great that I now have the opportunity to show myself at a top club in the Netherlands. At a club like PSV there is a dynamic that you won't find at many other clubs. I am really looking forward to that.”

Ruiter joins with the Dutch side facing a goalkeeper crisis.

Mark van Bommel’s side finished second last season and face FC Basel in a Champions League qualifier next month, but are desperately short of options in goal due to injury.

Director of Football John de Dong said: “We currently have two fit keepers for selection with Jeroen Zoet and Mike van de Meulenhof," says De Jong.

“Lars Unnerstall and Yanick van Osch are rehabilitating, Hidde Jurjus is leaving today and there is so much interest in Luuk Koopmans that [his] departure is expected.

“That is why we wanted to add an experienced goalkeeper to the group. Robbin is a great keeper, top fit and ready for immediate use. We are happy that he chose PSV. "

Ruiter thanked supporters in may for his two years on Wearside.

Posting on his official Instagram account, Ruiter posted: "After 2 years my time at @sunderlandafcofficial has come to an end.

"It has been a tough time for everyone who loves the club.

“Unfortunately we didn't get the rewards after a long season last sunday at Wembley, but hopefully the team can get promotion next year.