Is a draw enough for Sunderland? Leasing.com Trophy permutations revealed ahead of Scunthorpe clash

Is a draw enough for Sunderland at Scunthorpe?

The Black Cats head to Scunthorpe United in their final group game, knowing their fate is in their own hands.

And while winning the group is out of their reach, Phil Parkinson’s side have a strong chance of progression.

But what results will see Sunderland qualify, and which will see them crash out of the competition? We take a look:

SCUNTHORPE UNITED WIN

If Scunthorpe beat Sunderland, then the Black Cats will exit the competition.

Such a result would leave Sunderland sat third in the group on three points, with Scunthorpe finishing second with seven points.

DRAW - SCUNTHORPE UNITED WIN ON PENALTIES

There’s no such thing as a draw in the Leasing.com Trophy, with a bonus point on offer via a penalty shootout if the game ends in a stalemate.

And should Scunthorpe claim that bonus point, then they will quality at Sunderland’s expense - finishing the group with six points while Sunderland would be sat on four points.

DRAW - SUNDERLAND WIN ON PENALTIES

If the Black Cats were to gain the bonus point, however, then they would be level on five points with Scunthorpe.

Goal difference will then come into the equation and, with Scunthorpe’s goal difference currently superior to that of Sunderland, the Iron would qualify.

SUNDERLAND WIN