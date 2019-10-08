Double injury blow for League One rivals Bolton as ex-Sunderland duo ruled out until Christmas
Bolton Wanderers have suffered a double injury blow after last night’s goalless draw with Blackpool at the University of Bolton Stadium in League One.
Ex-Sunderland midfielder and Trotters captain Liam Bridcutt suffered a fractured collarbone in the first half after colliding with an opponent.
Another former Black Cat, winger Will Buckley, picked up a fracture in his kneecap in the Leasing.com Trophy clash against Rochdale last week – both players are expected to be out until after Christmas.
However, manager Keith Hill remains confident his side can still make a mark in League One despite the club’s rocky start to the season.
“I think we could be a very good League One side,” Hill explained. “We have to be more productive in front of goal, definitely. But I was encouraged by the performance even though we are picking up too many injuries.
“The league is still alive while we are playing catch-up. But we have run a good side in Blackpool all the way. I am pleased with a certain part of the product and enjoying watching us grow.
“I don’t see any pressures in this job as ‘must get results.’ People have written us off already but there are still 102 points available.
“And I am confident we can pick up points from that total because of the structure we have got now.
“We are creating an identity; a style of play and we have young players we believe fit into certain components the way we want to play.”