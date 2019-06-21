Doncaster Rovers boss and former Sunderland coach quit just days after signing Reece James
Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has joined Hull City, just two days after signing Reece James.
McCann and assistant Cliff Bryne, formerly of Sunderland, have been recruited to replace Nigel Adkins.
They had recruited James for a promotion push following the departure of Danny Andrew to Fleetwood Town.
“I had a conversation with Grant and Cliff Byrne and they sold the club to me,” said James after his Sunderland exit. The ambitions they both have match mine – and that is to challenge for promotion.
“That made my decision an easy one and my mind was made up that I wanted to sign for the club. I’m really excited about the opportunity to come to Doncaster after playing quite a lot of games last season.
“I watched the games in the play-offs last season and they were really unfortunate not to go through, but as a team they were great to watch.
“I know the league and what it takes to get out of this division, hopefully that can add to the experience in the squad that is already here.”
The move comes as a major blow for Doncaster Rovers, who had hoped to kick on after punching well above their weight to finish in 6th position last season.
There remains a significant doubt over the future of many of their key players, including striker John Marquis and midfielder Ben Whiteman.