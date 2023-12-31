The former Sunderland man will remain with Northampton Town until the end of the season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jordan Willis has reacted after extending his contract at League One club Northampton Town,

Willis left the Black Cats last summer after an injury-hit time on Wearside. The defender ruptured a patella tendon during a game with Shrewsbury Town in February 2021 - an injury that kept him out of action for over two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Willis remained on Wearside throughout the 2021-22 season as he continued his recovery before departing the club in the summer. In February, he moved to Wycombe Wanderers on a free transfer and featured nine times in the league, making the starting eleven on two occasions during that time.

Earlier this year and following a stint at Wycombe Wanderers last season, Willis signed for Northampton Town on a free transfer and made his debut for the League Two outfit off the bench as his team lost 2-1 to Bolton Wanderers.