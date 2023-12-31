'Delighted' - Ex-Sunderland man reacts after signing contract extension at League One club
The former Sunderland man will remain with Northampton Town until the end of the season.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jordan Willis has reacted after extending his contract at League One club Northampton Town,
Willis left the Black Cats last summer after an injury-hit time on Wearside. The defender ruptured a patella tendon during a game with Shrewsbury Town in February 2021 - an injury that kept him out of action for over two years.
Willis remained on Wearside throughout the 2021-22 season as he continued his recovery before departing the club in the summer. In February, he moved to Wycombe Wanderers on a free transfer and featured nine times in the league, making the starting eleven on two occasions during that time.
Earlier this year and following a stint at Wycombe Wanderers last season, Willis signed for Northampton Town on a free transfer and made his debut for the League Two outfit off the bench as his team lost 2-1 to Bolton Wanderers.
Willis, though, has now announced his six-month deal has been extended to the end of the season. On Twitter, he said: "Delighted to have extended my deal with @ntfc until the end of the season! Thank you for all the messages"