Coventry City boss has this message for former defender after Sunderland move
Mark Robins is relaxed about Jordan Willis leaving Coventry City for League One promotion rivals Sunderland – and says he wishes him all the best.
Jack Ross swooped to land the centre-back on a free this summer and Willis has caught the eye in Sunderland’s pre-season trip to Portugal.
There was Championship interest in the defender but he chose Wearside and his former boss insists he had no problem with his destination after leaving Coventry. The two clubs are expected to be battling for promotion this season.
Academy graduate Willis, 24, was just 17 when he made his Coventry debut.
Ross was keen to add strength and pace to his backline this season and Willis fit the bill.
Robins told Coventry Live: “Listen, with Jordan it was always a case of shaking hands at the end of the season because he’s been a fantastic servant and we wished him all the best.
“And then it was his prerogative to choose what he feels is the best scenario for himself. And I wish him all the best.
“He was brilliant for us and I would never wish him anything other than success in his career and in his life.
“He’s a great kid, really good lad.”
For Willis, he was keen to move to Sunderland and work under Ross and his coaching staff, he said: “They improve players and that's what I wanted, and I also wanted to be part of the journey to get this club back to where it deserves to be.”